UIC faces conference rival Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (9-17, 2-13 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-11, 7-8 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State take on Modestas Kancleris and UIC on Sunday.

The Flames are 7-5 in home games. UIC ranks second in the MVC with 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Sasa Ciani averaging 7.8.

The Bears are 2-13 against MVC opponents. Missouri State allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 UIC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Osei-Bonsu is averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bears. Dez White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.