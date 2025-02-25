Uduje leads San Jose State against UNLV after 29-point showing

UNLV Rebels (14-13, 8-8 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-16, 6-11 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts UNLV after Josh Uduje scored 29 points in San Jose State’s 82-73 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Spartans are 6-7 in home games. San Jose State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Rebels are 8-8 in MWC play. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 5.2.

San Jose State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 69.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 73.9 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Uduje is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Rebels. Cherry is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

