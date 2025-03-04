Uduje leads San Jose State against Colorado State after 27-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (13-17, 6-12 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-9, 14-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Colorado State after Josh Uduje scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 77-71 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams are 13-2 on their home court. Colorado State averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 6-12 in MWC play. San Jose State is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.3 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is averaging 17.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Rams. Kyan Evans is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Donavan Yap is averaging 9.3 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.