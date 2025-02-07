Uduje leads San Jose State against Boise State

San Jose State Spartans (12-12, 5-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-7, 8-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Boise State after Josh Uduje scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 94-91 overtime win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Broncos have gone 10-1 at home. Boise State is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Spartans are 5-7 against MWC opponents. San Jose State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boise State scores 77.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 72.7 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robert Vaihola is averaging eight points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.