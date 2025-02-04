Udeh and the TCU Horned Frogs host conference foe West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 6-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ernest Udeh Jr. and TCU host Javon Small and West Virginia in Big 12 action Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 in home games. TCU is fifth in the Big 12 with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Udeh averaging 3.0.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 against conference opponents. West Virginia scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TCU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 69.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 67.5 TCU allows to opponents.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.4 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Small is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jonathan Powell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

