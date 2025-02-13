UCSD visits CSU Bakersfield after Hardy’s 20-point outing

UCSD Tritons (20-4, 10-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSD after CJ Hardy scored 20 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 69-64 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-4 at home. CSU Bakersfield has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Tritons are 10-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is averaging 10.3 points for the Roadrunners. Jemel Jones is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 20 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

