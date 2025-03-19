UCSD Tritons play the Southern Jaguars in First 4

Southern Jaguars (20-14, 18-3 SWAC) vs. UCSD Tritons (20-15, 16-7 Big West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -2.5; over/under is 111.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Southern meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Tritons’ record in Big West games is 16-7, and their record is 4-8 against non-conference opponents. UCSD is fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Kayanna Spriggs leads the Tritons with 7.1 boards.

The Jaguars are 18-3 against SWAC teams. Southern has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSD averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabrina Ma averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Soniyah Reed averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Aniya Gourdine is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 62.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points.

