UCSD Tritons play in Big West Tournament against the Cal Poly Mustangs

Cal Poly Mustangs (14-17, 9-12 Big West) vs. UCSD Tritons (17-15, 13-7 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD and Cal Poly square off in the Big West Tournament.

The Tritons have gone 13-7 against Big West opponents, with a 4-8 record in non-conference play. UCSD is 7-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs are 9-12 in Big West play. Cal Poly averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when winning the turnover battle.

UCSD is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UCSD gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCSD won 66-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Sabrina Ma led UCSD with 14 points, and Sierra Lichtie led Cal Poly with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Ma is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah is averaging 13.1 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 59.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.