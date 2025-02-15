UCSD takes on UC Davis, seeks 4th straight road win

UCSD Tritons (12-13, 8-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 9-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Tritons take on UC Davis.

The Aggies have gone 10-3 in home games. UC Davis is second in the Big West with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Nyla Epps averaging 6.0.

The Tritons are 8-5 against conference opponents. UCSD has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Davis averages 67.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 58.8 UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 8.5 more points per game (63.8) than UC Davis allows to opponents (55.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Burns is averaging 5.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Tova Sabel is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.