UCSD hosts UC Riverside following Hargress’ 20-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (18-4, 8-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -11.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UCSD after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 80-62 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Tritons are 8-2 in home games. UCSD ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Nordin Kapic paces the Tritons with 5.2 boards.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in Big West play. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 2.5.

UCSD makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). UC Riverside has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 19.5 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 17.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games.

Hargress is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.