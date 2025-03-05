UCSD hosts Askew and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (7-23, 3-15 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (26-4, 16-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UCSD after Devin Askew scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 70-60 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons are 12-2 in home games. UCSD ranks second in the Big West with 16.0 assists per game led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 3.5.

The Beach are 3-15 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

UCSD scores 81.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 74.0 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 5.2 more points per game (67.3) than UCSD allows (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tait-Jones is averaging 19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Askew is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals. TJ Wainwright is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Beach: 0-10, averaging 67.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.