UCSD hosts Askew and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (7-23, 3-15 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (26-4, 16-2 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -23.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UCSD after Devin Askew scored 25 points in Long Beach State’s 70-60 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Tritons have gone 12-2 at home. UCSD is ninth in the Big West with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nordin Kapic averaging 1.4.

The Beach have gone 3-15 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCSD averages 81.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 74.0 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of UCSD have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is shooting 59.1% and averaging 19.8 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Askew is averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 10-0, averaging 82.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Beach: 0-10, averaging 67.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.