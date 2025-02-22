UCSB visits Long Beach State following Johnson’s 22-point game

UCSB Gauchos (17-10, 9-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-20, 3-12 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on UCSB after Austin Johnson scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-66 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 3-8 on their home court. Long Beach State gives up 74.3 points and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Gauchos are 9-7 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Long Beach State scores 67.3 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 66.7 UCSB gives up. UCSB averages 74.4 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.3 Long Beach State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.