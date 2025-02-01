UCSB visits Long Beach State after Borter’s 20-point game

UCSB Gauchos (11-9, 5-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-8, 7-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on Long Beach State after Zoe Borter scored 20 points in UCSB’s 68-53 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 7-3 in home games. Long Beach State is the top team in the Big West averaging 33.1 points in the paint. Jada Crawshaw leads the Beach scoring 12.0.

The Gauchos are 5-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB is sixth in the Big West giving up 59.9 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Long Beach State is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.4% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Long Beach State gives up.

The Beach and Gauchos face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Tucker is averaging 15.4 points for the Beach. Crawshaw is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Burke is averaging 8.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Alyssa Marin is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.