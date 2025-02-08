UCSB takes road win streak into matchup with Hawaii

UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 7-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 10-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Gauchos face Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 10-2 at home. Hawaii ranks second in college basketball giving up 52.4 points per game while holding opponents to 33.4% shooting.

The Gauchos have gone 7-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.0 per game UCSB allows. UCSB scores 11.2 more points per game (63.6) than Hawaii allows (52.4).

The Rainbow Wahine and Gauchos face off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 53.8% over the last 10 games.

Jessica Grant averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Zoe Borter is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 60.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

