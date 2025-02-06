UCSB takes on CSU Bakersfield following Burke’s 25-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-20, 1-10 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-9, 6-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts CSU Bakersfield after Skylar Burke scored 25 points in UCSB’s 77-68 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 6-5 at home. UCSB has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Roadrunners are 1-10 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is 0-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UCSB averages 64.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 68.5 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield’s 33.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (39.1%).

The Gauchos and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Gauchos. Jessica Grant is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aryana Dizon is shooting 33.8% and averaging 8.6 points for the Roadrunners. Caitie Gingras is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 48.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.