UCSB plays Cal Poly in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (13-17, 8-12 Big West) vs. UCSB Gauchos (18-12, 12-8 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on Cal Poly in the Big West Tournament.

The Gauchos have gone 12-8 against Big West teams, with a 6-4 record in non-conference play. UCSB is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs’ record in Big West action is 8-12. Cal Poly allows 60.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

UCSB averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UCSB won 63-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 28. Zoe Borter led UCSB with 12 points, and Annika Shah led Cal Poly with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.5 points. Skylar Burke is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Shah is averaging 13.4 points for the Mustangs. Mary Carter is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.