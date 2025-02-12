UCSB hosts UC Irvine following Burke’s 20-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-6, 10-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-10, 7-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays UC Irvine after Skylar Burke scored 20 points in UCSB’s 65-58 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Gauchos have gone 7-5 in home games. UCSB is ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Burke paces the Gauchos with 6.8 boards.

The Anteaters are 10-2 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks fifth in the Big West shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

UCSB averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UCSB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

Hunter Hernandez is shooting 35.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Anteaters. Deja Lee is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 60.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.