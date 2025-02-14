UCSB hosts Hackley and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (11-13, 7-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-10, 8-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays UCSB after Seneca Hackley scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 55-53 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Gauchos are 8-5 in home games. UCSB averages 63.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-7 against conference opponents. UC Riverside is eighth in the Big West scoring 57.0 points per game and is shooting 36.9%.

UCSB scores 63.3 points, 5.5 more per game than the 57.8 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside has shot at a 36.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Esther Matarranz is averaging 6.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Highlanders. Hackley is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.