UCSB hosts conference rival UCSD

UCSD Tritons (8-11, 4-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (10-7, 4-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UCSB in Big West action Thursday.

The Gauchos have gone 6-3 at home. UCSB is seventh in the Big West with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Laurel Rockwood averaging 2.6.

The Tritons are 4-3 in Big West play. UCSD ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayanna Spriggs averaging 2.8.

UCSB is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, the same percentage UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Tritons match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Marin is averaging 15.8 points for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.