UConn takes on Villanova in Big East Tournament

Villanova Wildcats (19-13, 12-9 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (22-9, 14-6 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn plays in the Big East Tournament against Villanova.

The Huskies’ record in Big East play is 14-6, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. UConn is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 12-9 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

UConn makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Villanova scores 5.6 more points per game (73.9) than UConn gives up (68.3).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UConn won the last meeting 66-59 on Feb. 18. Liam McNeeley scored 20 to help lead UConn to the victory, and Wooga Poplar scored 19 points for Villanova.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 44.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Huskies. McNeeley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is averaging 23.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.