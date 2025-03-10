UConn plays Creighton in Big East Championship game

Creighton Bluejays (26-5, 18-2 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (30-3, 20-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and No. 23 Creighton play for the Big East Championship.

The Huskies are 20-0 against Big East opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. UConn leads the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 6.1.

The Bluejays are 18-2 in Big East play. Creighton ranks second in the Big East shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

UConn averages 81.2 points, 17.9 more per game than the 63.3 Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points higher than the 35.1% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.8 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.