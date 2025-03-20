UConn Huskies play the Oklahoma Sooners in first round of NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma Sooners (20-13, 7-13 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (23-10, 15-7 Big East)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 9:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UConn and Oklahoma meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Huskies have gone 15-7 against Big East teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. UConn ranks sixth in college basketball with 17.6 assists per game led by Hassan Diarra averaging 5.8.

The Sooners’ record in SEC play is 7-13. Oklahoma averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

UConn averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma averages 10.8 more points per game (78.8) than UConn gives up (68.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Liam McNeeley is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Fears is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Sooners: 4-6, averaging 79.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.