UConn Huskies and Arkansas State Red Wolves play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-10, 17-3 Sun Belt) at UConn Huskies (31-3, 21-0 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -44.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn and Arkansas State square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Huskies are 21-0 against Big East opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. UConn scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 28.9 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 17-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

UConn scores 80.8 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.5 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Bueckers is shooting 53.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is averaging 11 points and 1.9 steals for the Red Wolves. Crislyn Rose is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 11.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.