UConn hosts Epps and Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at UConn Huskies (18-9, 10-6 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays UConn after Jayden Epps scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 80-69 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Huskies are 11-2 in home games. UConn is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas have gone 7-9 against Big East opponents. Georgetown has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

UConn scores 77.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 66.9 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 71.6 points per game, 2.7 more than the 68.9 UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Micah Peavy is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.