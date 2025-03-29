UConn coach Geno Auriemma says super regional format for women’s March Madness ‘ruined the game’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma complained Friday about the women’s NCAA Tournament format that once again has sent the Huskies across the country. And possibly back again.

UConn is playing in the Spokane Region, facing Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday night. If the Huskies can win the region, they’ll travel across the country to Tampa, Florida, for the Final Four.

It’s the third season that the four women’s regionals have been consolidated into two sites. This year, games are being played in Spokane and Birmingham, Alabama.

Auriemma, who has led UConn to a record 11 national titles, was not happy about the congested format with eight teams all needing court time in addition to the games.

It was also UConn’s third straight tournament playing its regional games on the West Coast. The Huskies wound up in Seattle in 2023 and Portland, Oregon, last year.

“In a normal world, run by normal people, there would only be four teams here,” Auriemma said. “Which means there would be no games today, the games would be tomorrow. Which means we wouldn’t have to get up at 6 a.m. to have an 8 o’clock practice here this morning for an hour.”

UConn’s half-hour shootaround on the floor at Spokane Arena on Saturday was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. local time. Auriemma said it takes longer for the players to get through security than they get on the court.

“God bless whoever wins Monday night, OK, and they have got to fly cross-country, which is all day Tuesday, then they have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, to play the biggest game of their life,” Auriemma said.

In contrast, he noted, the men’s teams have five days between games.

“So whoever came up with this super regional stuff, and I know who they are, ruined the game. They did. They ruined the game. Half the country has no chance to get to a game in person,” Auriemma said. “But you’re making billions off of TV. Well, actually you’re not, that would be the men’s tournament. So, yeah, there’s a lot of issues that they need to fix.”

