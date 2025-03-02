UCLA visits Northwestern after Windham’s 20-point outing

UCLA Bruins (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-13, 7-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts UCLA after K.J. Windham scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 68-57 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Wildcats have gone 12-4 in home games. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Martinelli averaging 2.4.

The Bruins have gone 11-7 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Northwestern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bruins meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Berry is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points. Martinelli is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.