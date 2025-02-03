UCLA takes on No. 7 Michigan State following Dailey’s 21-point showing

Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA faces No. 7 Michigan State after Eric Dailey Jr. scored 21 points in UCLA’s 78-52 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Bruins have gone 11-1 at home. UCLA has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 9-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 5.2.

UCLA scores 76.0 points, 8.7 more per game than the 67.3 Michigan State gives up. Michigan State averages 15.9 more points per game (80.4) than UCLA gives up (64.5).

The Bruins and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 50.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bruins. Kobe Johnson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden is averaging 13.4 points for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

