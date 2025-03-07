UCLA hosts USC following Agbo’s 26-point game

USC Trojans (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits UCLA after Chibuzo Agbo scored 26 points in USC’s 92-61 victory over the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins are 14-2 on their home court. UCLA is fourth in the Big Ten with 16.1 assists per game led by Dylan Andrews averaging 3.2.

The Trojans are 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. USC has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.6% USC allows to opponents. USC averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 14.1 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Desmond Claude is averaging 15.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.