UCLA hosts Patterson and Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays UCLA after Lu’Cye Patterson scored 25 points in Minnesota’s 69-66 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins are 13-1 on their home court. UCLA has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Gophers are 5-9 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 4-4 in one-possession games.

UCLA’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 69.0 points per game, 4.2 more than the 64.8 UCLA gives up to opponents.

The Bruins and Golden Gophers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Patterson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Gophers. Dawson Garcia is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.