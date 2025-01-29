UCLA Bruins play the No. 16 Oregon Ducks on 4-game win streak

Oregon Ducks (16-4, 5-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on No. 16 Oregon.

The Bruins are 10-1 in home games. UCLA has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 5-4 against conference opponents. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 77.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

UCLA’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bruins. Sebastian Mack is averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Jackson Shelstad averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Nathan Bittle is averaging 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.