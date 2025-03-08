UCLA Bruins play in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (28-2, 16-2 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 13 Ohio State.

The Bruins have gone 16-2 against Big Ten teams, with a 12-0 record in non-conference play. UCLA is third in college basketball with 41.5 points in the paint led by Lauren Betts averaging 16.3.

The Buckeyes are 14-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 2-2 in one-possession games.

UCLA averages 79.0 points, 15.9 more per game than the 63.1 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UCLA gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is shooting 62.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.