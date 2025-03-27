UCLA Bruins and Ole Miss Rebels play in Sweet 16

Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 11-7 SEC) vs. UCLA Bruins (32-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and No. 25 Ole Miss play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten games is 18-2, and their record is 14-0 in non-conference games. UCLA is fourth in college basketball with 20.8 assists per game. Kiki Rice leads the Bruins averaging 4.9.

The Rebels are 11-7 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 21-7 when winning the turnover battle.

UCLA averages 78.9 points, 20.3 more per game than the 58.6 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss scores 18.1 more points per game (75.7) than UCLA allows (57.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is shooting 64.3% and averaging 19.7 points for the Bruins. Rice is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Scott is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.