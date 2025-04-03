UCLA and UConn play in the Final 4

UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-0 Big East) vs. UCLA Bruins (34-2, 18-2 Big Ten)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 UConn meet in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Bruins’ record in Big Ten play is 18-2, and their record is 16-0 in non-conference games. UCLA has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 21-0 in Big East play. UConn is 29-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

UCLA averages 78.7 points, 26.7 more per game than the 52.0 UConn gives up. UConn averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UCLA allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Rice is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.1 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 82.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 12.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.