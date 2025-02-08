Uchenna and Southern Illinois host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (3-19, 1-10 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (4-16, 2-9 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois plays Indiana State after Gift Uchenna scored 20 points in Southern Illinois’ 72-69 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Salukis have gone 2-7 in home games.

The Sycamores are 1-10 against MVC opponents. Indiana State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Southern Illinois is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Southern Illinois gives up.

The Salukis and Sycamores face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 9.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Salukis. Uchenna is averaging 15.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Deja Jones is averaging 8.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Sycamores. Keslyn Secrist is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 62.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.