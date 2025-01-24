UCF visits Crooks and Iowa State

UCF Knights (7-10, 0-7 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-7, 5-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts UCF after Audi Crooks scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 82-59 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Cyclones have gone 11-1 at home. Iowa State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Knights are 0-7 in Big 12 play. UCF gives up 69.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Iowa State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). UCF has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The Cyclones and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is scoring 22.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cyclones. Addy Brown is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 20.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Knights. Emely Rodriguez is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.