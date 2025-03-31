UCF hosts Oregon State after Hall’s 25-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (20-12, 10-9 WCC) vs. UCF Knights (17-16, 8-14 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Oregon State after Keyshawn Hall scored 25 points in UCF’s 98-94 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

UCF is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 79.3 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

Oregon State has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCF scores 79.3 points, 10.5 more per game than the 68.8 Oregon State allows. Oregon State has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Rataj is averaging 16.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Beavers. Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Beavers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.