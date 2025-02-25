UCF hosts N’Guessan and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 Big 12) at UCF Knights (14-13, 5-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces UCF after David N’Guessan scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 66-54 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights have gone 11-5 at home. UCF allows 80.3 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 7-9 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UCF scores 78.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.5 Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 72.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 80.3 UCF gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brendan Hausen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Dug McDaniel is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

