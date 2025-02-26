UCF hosts Kansas State after N’Guessan’s 20-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 Big 12) at UCF Knights (14-13, 5-11 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces UCF after David N’Guessan scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 66-54 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Knights are 11-5 on their home court. UCF has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 7-9 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

UCF averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 45.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

N’Guessan is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.