UCF faces Oklahoma State on 6-game skid

UCF Knights (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF aims to stop its six-game slide with a win against Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys are 9-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State allows 75.2 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Knights are 4-10 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma State averages 72.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 79.6 UCF allows. UCF averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Darius Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall is averaging 22.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.