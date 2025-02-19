UCF faces Oklahoma State on 4-game road skid

UCF Knights (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-13, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hits the road against Oklahoma State looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Cowboys are 9-3 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 6-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State averages 72.2 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 79.6 UCF allows. UCF averages 78.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.2 Oklahoma State gives up to opponents.

The Cowboys and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.2 points for the Cowboys. Jamyron Keller is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.