UC Riverside visits Hawaii after Hargress’ 25-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-11, 11-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Hawaii after Barrington Hargress scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 112-100 overtime loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-6 on their home court. Hawaii is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 11-6 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 4.0.

Hawaii averages 69.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.8 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hargress is averaging 20 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kaleb Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.