UC Riverside plays CSU Bakersfield following Moses’ 25-point outing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 4-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-9, 8-4 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Bakersfield after Isaiah Moses scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 91-71 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Highlanders are 10-1 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 4-8 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield is 6-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armotrading is averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marvin McGhee III averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Jemel Jones is averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.