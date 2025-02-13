UC Riverside hosts UC Davis after Norris’ 21-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (15-8, 9-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-13, 6-7 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits UC Riverside after Megan Norris scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 71-54 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Highlanders have gone 5-3 in home games. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 58.0 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 9-4 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is second in the Big West scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

UC Riverside makes 37.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (32.8%). UC Davis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seneca Hackley is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 8.5 points. Shelley Duchemin is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tova Sabel averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Norris is shooting 39.2% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.