UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State after Hargress’ 26-point game

Long Beach State Beach (7-19, 3-11 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (17-10, 10-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Long Beach State after Barrington Hargress scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 81-69 victory over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Highlanders are 12-1 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 6-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Beach are 3-11 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UC Riverside is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 67.3 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 72.6 UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armotrading is averaging 6.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Hargress is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is shooting 39.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Beach: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.