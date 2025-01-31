UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly after Koonce’s 28-point performance

Cal Poly Mustangs (8-14, 2-8 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (14-8, 7-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits UC Riverside after Owen Koonce scored 28 points in Cal Poly’s 90-81 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Highlanders are 9-1 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks seventh in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Mustangs are 2-8 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

UC Riverside scores 72.5 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 84.2 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 6.9 more points per game (79.6) than UC Riverside allows to opponents (72.7).

The Highlanders and Mustangs face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Armotrading is averaging 6.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Koonce is scoring 17.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.