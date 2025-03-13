UC Riverside Highlanders take on the Cal Poly Mustangs in Big West Tournament

Cal Poly Mustangs (15-18, 9-12 Big West) vs. UC Riverside Highlanders (21-11, 14-6 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays in the Big West Tournament against Cal Poly.

The Highlanders are 14-6 against Big West opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. UC Riverside averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 9-12 against Big West teams. Cal Poly is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Riverside’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly scores 8.3 more points per game (81.8) than UC Riverside allows (73.5).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Cal Poly won the last meeting 112-100 on Feb. 22. Jarred Hyder scored 25 to help lead Cal Poly to the victory, and Barrington Hargress scored 25 points for UC Riverside.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hargress is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Jessup averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Owen Koonce is averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 88.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

