UC Riverside faces Hawaii following Duchemin’s 20-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-6, 14-2 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (13-14, 9-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Hawaii after Shelley Duchemin scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 74-63 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Highlanders are 7-3 on their home court. UC Riverside is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rainbow Wahine are 14-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii is seventh in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 1.2.

UC Riverside averages 57.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 52.5 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esther Matarranz is averaging six points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Meilani McBee is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Wahine, while averaging 7.1 points. Lily Wahinekapu is shooting 39.8% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 58.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points.

