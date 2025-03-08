UC Riverside faces CSU Fullerton after Rose’s 31-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (7-22, 5-14 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (15-14, 11-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts CSU Fullerton after Makayla Rose scored 31 points in UC Riverside’s 77-74 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in home games.

The Titans are 5-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton has a 2-15 record against teams over .500.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 40.4% CSU Fullerton allows to opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 58.7 points per game, 0.4 more than the 58.3 UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Esther Matarranz is averaging 6.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Stanton is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Titans. Aixchel Hernandez is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.