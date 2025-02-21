UC Riverside faces conference foe Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (11-14, 6-9 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (12-14, 8-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside host Mary Carter and Cal Poly in Big West action.

The Highlanders are 6-3 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 7-11 record against teams over .500.

The Mustangs are 6-9 against conference opponents. Cal Poly is eighth in the Big West with 29.5 rebounds per game led by Sierra Lichtie averaging 6.5.

UC Riverside averages 57.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 59.7 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UC Riverside allows.

The Highlanders and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matarranz is averaging 6.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games.

Annika Shah averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Carter is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 55.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 57.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.